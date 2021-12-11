Hotfix v0.8.2.1
Changes:
- Increased the range of time a guest will check out to between 7 and 12
- Guest will spawn as long as the reception facility is open
Fixes:
- Fixed some guest emojis appearing backwards (only visible with the zZz sleep emoji)
- Fixed incorrect icons for pools & one window
- Fixed a rare bug where some walls wouldn't load correctly
- Fixed a range of issues with the furniture selection menu
- Fixed a wall painting flood fill issue
- Fixed an issue with cars getting stuck on the road
- Fixed an issue where locked items could sometimes be bought
Changed files in this update