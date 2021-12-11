 Skip to content

Hotel Magnate update for 11 December 2021

Hotfix v0.8.2.1

Changes:

  • Increased the range of time a guest will check out to between 7 and 12
  • Guest will spawn as long as the reception facility is open

Fixes:

  • Fixed some guest emojis appearing backwards (only visible with the zZz sleep emoji)
  • Fixed incorrect icons for pools & one window
  • Fixed a rare bug where some walls wouldn't load correctly
  • Fixed a range of issues with the furniture selection menu
  • Fixed a wall painting flood fill issue
  • Fixed an issue with cars getting stuck on the road
  • Fixed an issue where locked items could sometimes be bought

