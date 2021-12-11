 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Chronicles Of Myrtana: Archolos update for 11 December 2021

Hotfix 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7865993 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 1.0.1 is available now!

Here is the list of changes:

  • Fixed an issue with guild specialization names in character screen
  • Fixed an issue with English localization when using alchemist's bench
  • Fixed LP cost of obtaining animal trophies teaching
  • Updated Bastian's trading items
  • Other minor English localization fixes

Thank you very much for good feedback! We are working on solving other problems and we constantly try to help with issues with launching the game.

Changed files in this update

The Chronicles Of Myrtana - Polish (Text & VO) Depot 1467452
  • Loading history…
The Chronicles Of Myrtana - English (Text) Depot 1467453
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.