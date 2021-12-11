Hotfix 1.0.1 is available now!
Here is the list of changes:
- Fixed an issue with guild specialization names in character screen
- Fixed an issue with English localization when using alchemist's bench
- Fixed LP cost of obtaining animal trophies teaching
- Updated Bastian's trading items
- Other minor English localization fixes
Thank you very much for good feedback! We are working on solving other problems and we constantly try to help with issues with launching the game.
Changed files in this update