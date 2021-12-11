BIRBOUT! v1.0.1a Patch Notes

BIRBOUT! 1.0.1a (Full Ver.) Patch Notes
Developer’s Address
Ah yeah, I knew this would happen. Anyways, In order to gear up for the Linux version of
BIRBOUT! I solved a few rendering errors, which created more rendering errors.
Also, on the topic, I’m delaying the demo for Windows until I get both the Linux main version and Linux
demo version out so I can test all of them at once.
I’m pretty close and it’s running almost perfectly on my Kubuntu install with the correct Nvidia drivers. Full 1080p and 8x Anti-Alisaing!
If you want to stay updated or need to report bugs, please join our Discord server!
https://discord.gg/DaXYKw5W6U
OK, onto the fixes!
UI Fixes
- Fixed the weapon reload and cooldown bars on the Weapon HUD appearing invisible. This
was due to a Z-Scale mishap. I set it back to 1 as with the blanket UI fixes.
- Cleaner ending text when setting a new record on a previously played stage.
…and, as always, Thanks for reading, and take care!
-Jazztache (1308Fri11Dec21)
