 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

BIRBOUT! update for 11 December 2021

BIRBOUT! v1.0.1a Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7865989 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BIRBOUT! 1.0.1a (Full Ver.) Patch Notes

Developer’s Address

Ah yeah, I knew this would happen. Anyways, In order to gear up for the Linux version of

BIRBOUT! I solved a few rendering errors, which created more rendering errors.

Also, on the topic, I’m delaying the demo for Windows until I get both the Linux main version and Linux

demo version out so I can test all of them at once.

I’m pretty close and it’s running almost perfectly on my Kubuntu install with the correct Nvidia drivers. Full 1080p and 8x Anti-Alisaing!

If you want to stay updated or need to report bugs, please join our Discord server!

https://discord.gg/DaXYKw5W6U

OK, onto the fixes!

UI Fixes

  • Fixed the weapon reload and cooldown bars on the Weapon HUD appearing invisible. This

    was due to a Z-Scale mishap. I set it back to 1 as with the blanket UI fixes.
  • Cleaner ending text when setting a new record on a previously played stage.

    …and, as always, Thanks for reading, and take care!

    -Jazztache (1308Fri11Dec21)

Changed files in this update

BIRBOUT! Content Depot 1514171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.