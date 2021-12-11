fixed explosions not doing splash damage (woops lol)
fixed bug where picking up quest items while standing on them causes a crash
added mouse invert setting
added note at entrance of terraworm fight explaining how it works
fixed floating tents
fixed bug where you can still talk to someone mid combat
fixed holes in walls in terraworm fight
fixed issue where you could get stuck on ramp
made max sensitivty lower
Moved tutorial prompts to center of screen
added a note on character creator saying you can hover over the stats part
moved dialog up a little so options dont go offscreen
nerfed tickler by making it take more health to reload
made grid render over body on player in inventory
fixed biokey journal entries having wrong numbers
added tickler in storage room before final boss fight
fixed bug where you could get stuck running forward when interacting with a dialog object
Wrought Flesh update for 11 December 2021
Patch Released 1.0.1
