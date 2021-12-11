 Skip to content

Wrought Flesh update for 11 December 2021

Patch Released 1.0.1

Patch Released 1.0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fixed explosions not doing splash damage (woops lol)

fixed bug where picking up quest items while standing on them causes a crash

added mouse invert setting

added note at entrance of terraworm fight explaining how it works

fixed floating tents

fixed bug where you can still talk to someone mid combat

fixed holes in walls in terraworm fight

fixed issue where you could get stuck on ramp

made max sensitivty lower

Moved tutorial prompts to center of screen

added a note on character creator saying you can hover over the stats part

moved dialog up a little so options dont go offscreen

nerfed tickler by making it take more health to reload

made grid render over body on player in inventory

fixed biokey journal entries having wrong numbers

added tickler in storage room before final boss fight

fixed bug where you could get stuck running forward when interacting with a dialog object

Changed files in this update

Wrought Flesh Mac Depot Depot 1762012
  • Loading history…
