[Chorus] PostLaunch fixes

Improvements
- The long-range Rite of Sense now also highlights short-range items (long-press Rite of Sense button)
- Made it easier to dodge the snipe-attack of various NPCs at difficulty “Extreme”
- Made it easier to catch the thief in the mission “The Thief”
- Made it easier to find the cargo in the mission “Sensitive Cargo”
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a rare crash-bug in the “Defender of the Weak” mission
- Fixed a rare controller disconnection issue
- Various minor fixes
- Mouse and keyboard: Accepting and declining missions now can be done with any key-rebind
Changed files in this update