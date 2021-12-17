 Skip to content

Chorus update for 17 December 2021

[Chorus] PostLaunch fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • The long-range Rite of Sense now also highlights short-range items (long-press Rite of Sense button)
  • Made it easier to dodge the snipe-attack of various NPCs at difficulty “Extreme”
  • Made it easier to catch the thief in the mission “The Thief”
  • Made it easier to find the cargo in the mission “Sensitive Cargo”

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a rare crash-bug in the “Defender of the Weak” mission
  • Fixed a rare controller disconnection issue
  • Various minor fixes
  • Mouse and keyboard: Accepting and declining missions now can be done with any key-rebind

