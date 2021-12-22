Patch 1.5 Released!

Patch 1.5 is now available!
**
- Added 100 new clips to dub!
- Players can now add their own custom SFX clips!
**
-
New clips are automatically added to your clip library. New or current players will see these randomly mixed into their unplayed clip pool. Players who have viewed all of the previously available clips will see the new content immediately.
-
To add custom sfx, simply add wav files to the StreamingAssets/CustomSfx folder of your installed game. The filename of the wav file will be how the sfx option is displayed on the web client at playwtd.com. For the best results, make sure to trim most of the white space from the beginning and end of the clip. To add more than one audio file for a single sfx option, simply add a number to the end of the file. For example:
Explosion 1.wav
Explosion 2.wav
Explosion 3.wav
When a player selects an sfx option with multiple audio files, one of the audio files will be played at random. This can add variety to an option that may be used multiple times in a row. Note: Any audio file over 5 seconds in length will be ignored.
Changed files in this update