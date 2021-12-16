Rec Room UPDATE - the "Winter Wonderland" edition

Just a small ship to close out the year - happy holidays from everyone here at Rec Room, we hope you enjoy your time in Winter Wonderland! See you in 2022 :D
General Improvements and Bug Fixes
- You can now Despawn dorm skins that you are trying so you can easily try another and find one that's best for you.
- You can now preview an unpublished Invention's store page from your palette. This allows you to spawn it as a player getting it from the store would.
- Both Seats and Vehicles (Rally Buggy, Trusty Pickup Truck, Classic Coupe and Wolf Ride) are out of beta!
- The gondola no longer demands a sacrifice - players should stop falling through (or spawning on top of) the gondola when a Rec Royale game starts. Let us know if you still see this happening.
- Trying to turn on V-Sync on your Android phone doesn't do anything, so we removed that setting from the menu. Silly goblins thinking V-Sync would work on a phone...
- Fixed issue where players could start flying crazily if they climbed on something attached to an object they were holding. Admittedly, climbing on something you're also holding doesn't make much sense, but flying certainly doesn't! XD
- Unfortunately, when we tried to make it so you didn't fall through the ground if you teleported inside a balloon, we accidentally made it so you couldn't teleport onto some ladders. We've reverted that fix, so ladders work again, but balloons are back to being surprisingly malicious. We promise to talk to them about it soon.
