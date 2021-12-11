 Skip to content

Wastelander Playtest update for 11 December 2021

0.5.0 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7865633 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • change - subterranean ocean now makes pumps cost 2x the metal. It no longer removes the ability to build rails
  • buff - cartographer reveals flat terrain around ruin where it was found as well as all subsequent ruins
  • buff - central efficiency now also reveals all node tiles on the map when discovered
  • clarity - new popup when inspecting and connecting relics. Shows more info about the relic and gives a description of the ability the relic provides while connected
  • clarity - buildings found on the map like terraformer and drone factory are now called relics
  • clarity - artifacts have been renamed to augments to reflect their purpose
  • bug fix - reduced excessive volume of error sound
  • bug fix - removed description box text when command becomes invalid (e.g. ability from a relic that gets disconnected or run out of stock of an ability)

Changed files in this update

Wastelander Playtest Content Depot 1689611
  • Loading history…
