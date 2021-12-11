- change - subterranean ocean now makes pumps cost 2x the metal. It no longer removes the ability to build rails
- buff - cartographer reveals flat terrain around ruin where it was found as well as all subsequent ruins
- buff - central efficiency now also reveals all node tiles on the map when discovered
- clarity - new popup when inspecting and connecting relics. Shows more info about the relic and gives a description of the ability the relic provides while connected
- clarity - buildings found on the map like terraformer and drone factory are now called relics
- clarity - artifacts have been renamed to augments to reflect their purpose
- bug fix - reduced excessive volume of error sound
- bug fix - removed description box text when command becomes invalid (e.g. ability from a relic that gets disconnected or run out of stock of an ability)
Wastelander Playtest update for 11 December 2021
0.5.0 patch notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update