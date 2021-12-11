- Custom Teams. It Offers colors for shirts, shorts, socks, all with patterns that can be colored as well. Teams can be used via a vote system that can be started from the scoreboard. This is a placeholder version for creating custom teams. Team mechanics will be upgraded later to a full gamemode called My Team.
- Slighly increased gravity.
- Slightly increased default curve.
- Changed max slider range for look, height and curve sensitity to 10.
- Made gk hitbox taller. This should help with saving high shots.
- Fixed ball halo not setting correctly.
- Changed code related to throw ins to prevent spam clicking bugging throw ins.
- Fixed single keeper breaking after the gk saves a penalty.
- Fixed swapping positions being bugged.
- Changed respawn cooldown to only take effect when the match is in progress.
- More changes to matchmaking code to hopefully get it working well. Also fixed overlapping messages in matchmaking chat.
- Changes to the main menu, now has links to all official discords. Also has news event of the upcoming WakGood Korean Tournament.
Pro Soccer Online update for 11 December 2021
Beta 1.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update