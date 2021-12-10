 Skip to content

Striving for Light update for 10 December 2021

Hotfix 0.3.0.5

Build 7865327

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvements:
  • Performance increase for very large skill trees: For our testing skill trees can now get insanely huge until a slow down is noticeable.

  • Reworked enemy AI: Enemies now detect obstacles and walk or charge around them. This will lead to more challenging boss fights and less enemies getting stuck and beeing sniped from distance.

  • Endless mode reworks: Endless mode now only picks 1 trap and destructible object type per level to make the visuals of higher levels more diverse
  • Improved forrest map layout to decrease enemy density and even out the difficulty spike
  • Player projectiles are now destroyed on map borders to prevent shooting over map edges
  • Traps on lava level now have an increased size
  • Reworked burning ground visual effect
Balancing
  • Boss maximum health has been set to equal amount for all bosses in the endless mode
