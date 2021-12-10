Hotfix 0.3.0.5

Improvements:
- Performance increase for very large skill trees: For our testing skill trees can now get insanely huge until a slow down is noticeable.
- Reworked enemy AI: Enemies now detect obstacles and walk or charge around them. This will lead to more challenging boss fights and less enemies getting stuck and beeing sniped from distance.
- Endless mode reworks: Endless mode now only picks 1 trap and destructible object type per level to make the visuals of higher levels more diverse
- Improved forrest map layout to decrease enemy density and even out the difficulty spike
- Player projectiles are now destroyed on map borders to prevent shooting over map edges
- Traps on lava level now have an increased size
- Reworked burning ground visual effect
Balancing
- Boss maximum health has been set to equal amount for all bosses in the endless mode