v2.2p1 Hot Fix

Bug Fixes
- Fixed Steam Can't play online, account not authorised issue
- NMA from gamepad; selecting an AI boast in the Hero Select
- Squire Card Art can now be changed in Card Gallery
- Fix for Custom Game Rules text leaking into Main Menu Game Preferences
- Fix for shadows draing in front of Singleplayer Continue button
- Fix for shadow text on Main Menu not returning with Keyboard and Mouse
- Fix for issue when party members leaving your lobby when completing the end-game sequence
- Fix for some Keyboard and Mouse buttons being unlabelled
Changed files in this update