Armello update for 14 December 2021

v2.2p1 Hot Fix

v2.2p1 Hot Fix · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Steam Can't play online, account not authorised issue
  • NMA from gamepad; selecting an AI boast in the Hero Select
  • Squire Card Art can now be changed in Card Gallery
  • Fix for Custom Game Rules text leaking into Main Menu Game Preferences
  • Fix for shadows draing in front of Singleplayer Continue button
  • Fix for shadow text on Main Menu not returning with Keyboard and Mouse
  • Fix for issue when party members leaving your lobby when completing the end-game sequence
  • Fix for some Keyboard and Mouse buttons being unlabelled

