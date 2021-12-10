 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Survivor update for 10 December 2021

v0.3a - Smallfix

Share · View all patches · Build 7865194 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions:

  • Changed damage screen effect to look more realistic.
  • Changed brightness of shadows so that nighttime isn't so dark.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where the grenade would leave behind an invisible wall that would block projectiles.
  • Fixed a bug where the PLASMA wouldn't reload.
  • Fixed a bug where attempting to purchase the Expedition Key with the required amount of credits would not work.

Optimization:

  • Added a render distance to grass so that will only be rendered when the player is within a certain range.

Changed files in this update

Survivor Content Depot 1673321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.