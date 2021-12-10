v0.3a - Smallfix

Additions:
- Changed damage screen effect to look more realistic.
- Changed brightness of shadows so that nighttime isn't so dark.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where the grenade would leave behind an invisible wall that would block projectiles.
- Fixed a bug where the PLASMA wouldn't reload.
- Fixed a bug where attempting to purchase the Expedition Key with the required amount of credits would not work.
Optimization:
- Added a render distance to grass so that will only be rendered when the player is within a certain range.
Changed files in this update