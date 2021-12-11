Application and Hint Menu

An in-game application menu with controller help and game hints has been added. Empty crate in ship has been removed to provide more room for the orbital mechanics sim. Poster of Tau Ceti planets has been added based on latest info.
Application button toggles the-in game application window.
Holding the application button down for three seconds automatically transitions to the main menu scene.
Application window shows controller help (early) game hints, and a quick game status.
Changed files in this update