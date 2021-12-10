 Skip to content

Planet Hotpot update for 10 December 2021

Minor bug fixes and gameplay updates

Build 7864996 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a few minor issues:

  • Fixed some missing colliders in the Volcano stage
  • Improved performance further
  • Fixed an issue where multiplayer clients were sometimes not getting extra gold from looping (the poverty bug)
  • Fixed a bug where multiplayer clients' deaths were not being registered on the server, leading to a dead end state when all players are dead
  • FPS players can now aim when they're dying (i.e. dead, but haven't become a ghost)
  • Fixed a bug where exiting to the title screen would make music in the game get louder and louder

Some gameplay updates:

  • Changed the color of the ground for the levels so that bullets have more contrast
  • Updated the grass texture in Moss Canyon
  • Pistol (sniper? ) bullets are now the size of bowling balls and weigh about as much
  • The rocket launcher rockets now travel much faster than before
  • Changed the landscape of Moss Canyon a bit so that shadows fall more nicely on the walls
  • Stormcrow rockets now have a bit of latency compensation so players with higher latency cannot cheese them as easily
  • Added an options menu when in-game (accessed by hitting the Escape key on the keyboard)
  • Weapon upgrades now no longer scale up the price of other weapon upgrades as much
  • Reduced the amount of currency that looping players get

