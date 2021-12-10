Minor bug fixes and gameplay updates

Fixed a few minor issues:
- Fixed some missing colliders in the Volcano stage
- Improved performance further
- Fixed an issue where multiplayer clients were sometimes not getting extra gold from looping (the poverty bug)
- Fixed a bug where multiplayer clients' deaths were not being registered on the server, leading to a dead end state when all players are dead
- FPS players can now aim when they're dying (i.e. dead, but haven't become a ghost)
- Fixed a bug where exiting to the title screen would make music in the game get louder and louder
Some gameplay updates:
- Changed the color of the ground for the levels so that bullets have more contrast
- Updated the grass texture in Moss Canyon
- Pistol (sniper? ) bullets are now the size of bowling balls and weigh about as much
- The rocket launcher rockets now travel much faster than before
- Changed the landscape of Moss Canyon a bit so that shadows fall more nicely on the walls
- Stormcrow rockets now have a bit of latency compensation so players with higher latency cannot cheese them as easily
- Added an options menu when in-game (accessed by hitting the Escape key on the keyboard)
- Weapon upgrades now no longer scale up the price of other weapon upgrades as much
- Reduced the amount of currency that looping players get
Changed files in this update