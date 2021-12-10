Using a random number instead of MAC address and ClientId, because Steam keeps testing multiple clients with the same address.
Empires of the Void Playtest update for 10 December 2021
Dec 10 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Using a random number instead of MAC address and ClientId, because Steam keeps testing multiple clients with the same address.
Changed files in this update