 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Empires of the Void Playtest update for 10 December 2021

Dec 10 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7864994 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Using a random number instead of MAC address and ClientId, because Steam keeps testing multiple clients with the same address.

Changed files in this update

Empires of the Void Playtest Content Depot 1797781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.