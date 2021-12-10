 Skip to content

Bastide update for 10 December 2021

Weekly update #89

Build 7864981

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This weeks update:
  • Birds will now fly around the map (Pidgeon, seagulls and crows).

  • Added more ambient noise. Day and nighttime have separate sounds.

  • Feathers have been added and can be collected by gatherers, won't be used till next week when fletcher is added.

  • Updated UE4 to the latest patch.

  • Reduced performance usage for movement speed updates on peasant NPCs.

  • Changed gatherer hud layout.

  • Removed some unused textures.

  • Improved a few Russian translations.

  • Fixed fat amount not resetting yearly.

Next week:

  • Fletcher.

  • Iron tipped arrows. It will make archers do more damage and give other uses for Iron.

  • Farmers and orchard workers will grab more than 1 item before returning to the warehouse and change production accordingly.

  • Fix birds movement and animations being affected by game speed.

