Weekly update #89

This weeks update:
- Birds will now fly around the map (Pidgeon, seagulls and crows).
-
Added more ambient noise. Day and nighttime have separate sounds.
-
Feathers have been added and can be collected by gatherers, won't be used till next week when fletcher is added.
-
Updated UE4 to the latest patch.
-
Reduced performance usage for movement speed updates on peasant NPCs.
-
Changed gatherer hud layout.
-
Removed some unused textures.
-
Improved a few Russian translations.
-
Fixed fat amount not resetting yearly.
Next week:
-
Fletcher.
-
Iron tipped arrows. It will make archers do more damage and give other uses for Iron.
-
Farmers and orchard workers will grab more than 1 item before returning to the warehouse and change production accordingly.
-
Fix birds movement and animations being affected by game speed.
Changed files in this update