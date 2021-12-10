Update 10/12/2021 - Build 787

ALWAYS run the game as Admin to prevent "access denied" errors.
Changelog:
- Removed the confusing Steam Cloud/Achievement synchronization settings - now the game simply synchronizes everything on startup
- Steamworks API has been "trimmed down" so that unused function scripts aren't included in the executable
- Some meaningless visual changes because I could
- Revamped resource loading system - now all assets are separated from the game executable, making the overall package slightly larger but also providing more flexibility in development
- Corrected some typos
- Came back to GameMaker 8.1, because Studio 2 is too feature-packed for such a tiny project
- You may be prompted to install DirectPlay on game start
- Stats decrease by slightly larger amounts
- Optimized displaying of items and locations on the expedition select screen
- Fixed a bug where the game would crash during the Mall expedition (which is not een in the game yet)
- Fixed a bug where the game would not reset after clicking "New game" in the menu
- Fixed the whole expedition progress system
- Fixed a bug where item selection would persist after closing the expedition screen
- Items on expedition screen now cannot be selected before choosing a location
- Fixed a bug where the car battery would sometimes not disappear after progressing the School expedition
