Day After Day update for 10 December 2021

Update 10/12/2021 - Build 787

Build 7864973

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ALWAYS run the game as Admin to prevent "access denied" errors.

Changelog:

  • Removed the confusing Steam Cloud/Achievement synchronization settings - now the game simply synchronizes everything on startup
  • Steamworks API has been "trimmed down" so that unused function scripts aren't included in the executable
  • Some meaningless visual changes because I could
  • Revamped resource loading system - now all assets are separated from the game executable, making the overall package slightly larger but also providing more flexibility in development
  • Corrected some typos
  • Came back to GameMaker 8.1, because Studio 2 is too feature-packed for such a tiny project
  • You may be prompted to install DirectPlay on game start
  • Stats decrease by slightly larger amounts
  • Optimized displaying of items and locations on the expedition select screen
  • Fixed a bug where the game would crash during the Mall expedition (which is not een in the game yet)
  • Fixed a bug where the game would not reset after clicking "New game" in the menu
  • Fixed the whole expedition progress system
  • Fixed a bug where item selection would persist after closing the expedition screen
  • Items on expedition screen now cannot be selected before choosing a location
  • Fixed a bug where the car battery would sometimes not disappear after progressing the School expedition

