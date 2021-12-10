Patch Notes: Version 0.1.5.4

Build Date: 12.10.2021
New Features
-
Crafting resources are now redirected to a new dedicated storage space available from the crafting interface. This should remove clutter and distractions from the Caravan.
-
New Manual: Combat Dressing. Combat Dressing can now be learned as a passive skill from training manuals, which allows a character to perform First Aid in the field, given the availability of materials and sufficient light.
-
New Manual: Physician. Physician can now be learned as a passive skill from training manuals, which grants the character bonus physical healing, whenever physical healing is done. Using the manual requires the Combat Dressing talent.
-
Four new Unique trophy items, found/obtained via story encounters
-
Compass of Seasons
- Grants Dimensional Synchronization: User occasionally (25%) gains an Action Point after performing a basic attack. Stacks additively. Max 50% proc chance.
-
Covenant of Sisters
- Grants Astral Terminal: User is immune to essence drain from negation or enervation effects. Does not stack.
-
Dorgu’s Locket
- Grants Indomitable Confidence: User regenerates a portion (5%) of their missing conviction at the beginning of each combat turn. Stacks additively.
-
Dzasna’s Promise
- Grants Stalwart Vitality: User regenerates a portion (5%) of their missing health at the beginning of each combat turn. Stacks additively.
-
Balance
-
Training Manuals no longer drop as encounter rewards. Instead, they can now only be found in merchant inventories and as rewards for very rare story-based encounter drops.
-
[Removed] Training Manual: Tomes was removed from the game. Tomes do not require any training to use, like shields.
-
[Removed] Item Enchantment: Physician was removed from the game.
-
[Removed] Item Enchantment: Combat Dressing was removed from the game.
- Medical Packs will no longer be generated with Combat Dressing by default.
Polish
- Accessory tooltips now have space for flavor text and/or item descriptions if they’ve been given one (or both).
- Iterated on the pond shader for Haunted.Bog. Still not completely happy with it, but it’s better than it was. Will continue to iterate on this asset.
- Iterated on the surface shader for hex nodes, specifically in regards to node highlights. Areas that cannot be traversed (black), are targeted by an AOE ability, or occupied by an enemy (red) should now be more visible.
- Localized string placeholders for several keyscrolls have been replaced with proper text descriptions.
- Iterated on player armor icons. Much better than they were before, but I think I’m still not quite hitting the right angle, zoom, and lighting. Will continue to iterate on these.
Crashes and Bugs
- Fixed an invalid game state that could occur when a player unit with thorns was slain by an enemy unit that was simultaneously slain by the player’s thorns. Mutually assured destruction is now correctly possible.
- Fixed an invalid game state that could occur when a player unit was slain by a grenade that they had just thrown. It is now correctly possible to commit suicide by inferno.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when a player unit was slain by his/her own grenade while wearing thorns. I heard you like damage so I reflected damage from your damage’s damage.
- Fixed an invalid game state that could occur when a Consumed was slain either by reflected damage from thorns, or by becoming Essence Sated (i.e., Essence Starvation was resolved).
- Fixed a crash that could occur after completing an action or command while the mouse was (or was close to) hovering the currently selected unit’s HUD.
- Fixed an issue that caused grenades to become “stuck” in mid-air on short-distance throws.
- Bandages now correctly require that the intended target is on a Dim or Brightly lit hex.
- It is no longer possible to discard protected items (e.g., Quest items).
- The Shipment of Medicine quest item for the Marnehaven Medicine adventure is now correctly removed from the Company inventory upon reaching the delivery address.
- Items added to the Company inventory by story encounters will now be granted with the correct stack count.
- References to the icon for Slate Chips were removed for some reason. They’ve been re-added.
- Human enemies who are outside player perception (I.e., perception checks against the unit have failed) will now correctly hide their underclothing garments. Shameful. tsk
- Concubini who are outside player perception will now correctly hide their collars and chains.
- Fallen who are outside player perception will now correctly hide their visual effects and lights.
Changed files in this update