Holiday Advent Calendar : Dec 10th

No better time than the holidays! Especially if you're a Project Arrhythmia fan! Continuing on with the advent calendar we have a game key giveaway! No better way to celebrate the holidays after all!
How will this work exactly!?
All you have to do is comment below what your favorite level is! That's it! After 48hrs I'll be picking 5 winners from the comments. I'll contact you via Steam to award you your key asap after the end of the giveaway.
What's in the patch?! Version: 21.12.2
Fixes / Changes
- Reduced chance of song info screen not generating before clicking level in arcade
- Slightly modified particle spawn / despawn rate in new holiday theme to work better with button collision
- Checkpoints can no longer be outside of the level time (negative or positive) this was causing some levels to not be able to be finished
- Fixed issue with text parsing for arcade song info screen causing {{colon}} to be visible to end user
- Fixed issue with usernames not being sanitized
- Fixed issue with levels not being playable without an internet connection
- Changed level rating to a bar instead of specific percentage
- Small menu content tweaks
Features
- Added volume controls in arcade
What's happening with the betas?! For those that missed it!
PREVIOUS (default / beta setup)
- Default (what you get when you buy the game): 20.4.4
- Development (for fast tracked updates): 20.10.5
- 21.8.1 (to test the absolute latest): 21.10.1
NEW (default / beta setup)
- Default (what you get when you buy the game): 21.12.2 (this update)
- Development (for fast tracked updates): 20.10.5
- Legacy (for more stable but outdated editor): 20.4.4
Have no idea how to switch your game to the betas? Check this link out for help!
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2278623545
Changed files in this update