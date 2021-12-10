Powerups, map display and more!

Patch notes:
- Picture of the map when you choose. It shows up when you select it
- Powerups
- When they’re taken, they should disappear until you can pick them up again
- On your screen it’ll show you what powerup you have and how long you have left
- Updated timer and ‘it’ text to be the right font
- Fixed issue with multiple people being ‘it’ in the Normal Tag game
- People who are ‘it’ can now get the powerups
We experimented a lot with the powerups and we think these changes will make the game much more fun, especially the 'it' people being able to grab the powerups now!