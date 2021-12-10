 Skip to content

Ultimate Tag update for 10 December 2021

Powerups, map display and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 7864758 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes:

  • Picture of the map when you choose. It shows up when you select it
  • Powerups
  • When they’re taken, they should disappear until you can pick them up again
  • On your screen it’ll show you what powerup you have and how long you have left
  • Updated timer and ‘it’ text to be the right font
  • Fixed issue with multiple people being ‘it’ in the Normal Tag game
  • People who are ‘it’ can now get the powerups

We experimented a lot with the powerups and we think these changes will make the game much more fun, especially the 'it' people being able to grab the powerups now!

