Patch 1.0.5 is now live!
• Propboxes are added to the game
• New map - School
• Killers - Propmachine progress regression after breaking it was reduced by 3 times
• Granny - Mine cooldown was increased from 10 to 15 seconds
• Impostor - damage while using Spy was reduced from 40 to 30
• Sprint - fixed a bug due to which sometimes it was possible to sprint without spending stamina
• Wiggle - fixed a bug due to which sometimes the progress of wiggle was not reset
• Impostor - fixed a bug due to which it was possible to be stuck with a chase music until you see another Survivor
• Minor fixes and improvements to make the game better
Propnight update for 10 December 2021
Patch 1.0.5
