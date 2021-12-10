 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Propnight update for 10 December 2021

Patch 1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 7864653 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.5 is now live!

• Propboxes are added to the game

• New map - School

• Killers - Propmachine progress regression after breaking it was reduced by 3 times

• Granny - Mine cooldown was increased from 10 to 15 seconds

• Impostor - damage while using Spy was reduced from 40 to 30

• Sprint - fixed a bug due to which sometimes it was possible to sprint without spending stamina

• Wiggle - fixed a bug due to which sometimes the progress of wiggle was not reset

• Impostor - fixed a bug due to which it was possible to be stuck with a chase music until you see another Survivor

• Minor fixes and improvements to make the game better

Changed files in this update

Propnight Content Depot 1549181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.