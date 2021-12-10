Update Notes

What's new:
- Implemented per-project backups. Now each project you create gets its own backup which you can load.
- Added a menu button which opens the backups folder
- States now update when they are either deselected or before the story is saved. This caused confusion among users who were not sure why they were losing work when selecting other states.
- The Reader is now bound to Steam, you may only use it if you have a working steam connection
- Implemented a basic access to the Steam Workshop inside the Reader. You can open any story from the Steam Workshop via the Reader.
- Added a Russian translation in the Editor, made possible by Andrey Bolshakov
- Fixed crash when trying to select a state which is invalid.
- Fixed ambiguities when right-clicking a state. If you had multiple states selected and tried to delete a single state it would behave funky, now this is fixed.
- Fixed level 4 warnings in the Editor project which could've potentially lead to some strange behavior or crashes
- Fixed an exception in the Reader which caused it to sometimes hang
- Added FontAwesome icons inside the Reader
- Fixed errors with some special Russian characters in the Editor
Changed files in this update