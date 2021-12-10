Patch 0.7.2 : Navigation Improvements

Patch Notes:
Fixed a bug where multiple units were spawned at the same location during deployment.
Diminished the visual square pattern effect on squads:
- Increased the individual unit position offset during deployment
- Added a subtle run speed randomization for each individual unit
Improved target distribution, preventing navigation bottlenecks: Squads no longer just pick the closest enemy squad as target. They now communicate with each other, and try to distribute the targets evenly. Here is an example:
- Starting situation (blue squads are in Attack mode, red Squads are in Hold mode):
- Before Patch: Most squads are stuck, staying in line, waiting for their turn to attack
- After Patch: Squads are spreading to cover more ground
