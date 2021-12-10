 Skip to content

Epic Fantasy Battle Simulator update for 10 December 2021

Patch 0.7.2 : Navigation Improvements

Patch 0.7.2 : Navigation Improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:

  • Fixed a bug where multiple units were spawned at the same location during deployment.

  • Diminished the visual square pattern effect on squads:

    • Increased the individual unit position offset during deployment
    • Added a subtle run speed randomization for each individual unit

  • Improved target distribution, preventing navigation bottlenecks: Squads no longer just pick the closest enemy squad as target. They now communicate with each other, and try to distribute the targets evenly. Here is an example:

    • Starting situation (blue squads are in Attack mode, red Squads are in Hold mode):

  • Before Patch: Most squads are stuck, staying in line, waiting for their turn to attack

  • After Patch: Squads are spreading to cover more ground

