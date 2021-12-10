 Skip to content

Skullgirls 2nd Encore update for 10 December 2021

Beta Mode Update [2021-12-10]

Build 7864381 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Liam here.

This update fixes some bugs.

MISC
  • Fixed a bug where characters would slide around all over the place when grabbed by numerous moves... Whoops!
UMBRELLA
  • Fixed a bug where Umbrella's water drip effects on opponents weren't working correctly applied from P2 side.
  • Fixed a bug where Under The Weather still required you to have more than one bar of Dramatic Tension to activate, even though it only used a single bar.
  • Fix issues with s.F+HP VFX.
  • Fixed an issue with Umbrella's shadows during Tongue Twister.

(Build version 3.3.12)

