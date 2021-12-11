 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Enherjar Synergy update for 11 December 2021

Patch 1.012

Share · View all patches · Build 7864293 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.012 Updated Pro-tier Aim Hitboxes Release:

-Revamped Pro-tier Aim configuration

-Add Clan Name in Armory

-1) in-match keybinds 8/9 for sensitivity slider updated for better responsiveness

-2 Sensitivity Profiles in settings (designed for crossing between KB&M and Controller)

-Superscope for LPA

-Controller Support fix: changing keybinds

-Controller Support fix: switching teams in customs

-Controller Support fix: changing playlist viewed in leaderboards

-Controller Support fix: scrolling for post-game sidebar

-Controller Support fix: Cursor going past screen bounds (now just stops at edge)

-Firecaster VFX tuned down for much higher visibility, especially when running forward

-Mouse Acceleration

-Innovative Controller Acceleration

-Higher Player Visibility/Also much more crisp up close

-Disable Weapon Wheel Panel (in-match on right)

-Early Players had a better chance at unlocking more armors/Raised Costs per each New Skin in Armory

-Tweaks on Rank Placement system (may have to use reset button first)

-Tweaks to Player Level system (you will no longer receive +3exp for CosmicAice shots/revamped balancing per lvl.up)

-Reset button will be removed next week (make sure to get out of low initial placements if currently stuck there)

-Accidental Double-clicking out of Game Client fixed (confirmation Exit window)

-Inverted Controller Cursor for Main Menu/Armory fixed (or find settings in Controls tab)

-Correct Aim Assist tier during Placement Matches

-Smarter Matchmaking Map Selection (better at cycling through maps, rather than playing same maps twice in a row)

-Guns Disappearing for first spawn occasionally after warmup fixed

-Occasional Crash of Currency Display fixed

-Counter for Daily Challenges fixed

-Leaderboards fixed

-Story fixed

-Menu Scrolling fixed

-...Weapon Lock...fixed!!!!

Upcoming:

Objective Modes enabled

Major Performance Optimization

Changed files in this update

Enherjar Synergy Content Depot 1468961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.