Patch 1.012 Updated Pro-tier Aim Hitboxes Release:
-Revamped Pro-tier Aim configuration
-Add Clan Name in Armory
-1) in-match keybinds 8/9 for sensitivity slider updated for better responsiveness
-2 Sensitivity Profiles in settings (designed for crossing between KB&M and Controller)
-Superscope for LPA
-Controller Support fix: changing keybinds
-Controller Support fix: switching teams in customs
-Controller Support fix: changing playlist viewed in leaderboards
-Controller Support fix: scrolling for post-game sidebar
-Controller Support fix: Cursor going past screen bounds (now just stops at edge)
-Firecaster VFX tuned down for much higher visibility, especially when running forward
-Mouse Acceleration
-Innovative Controller Acceleration
-Higher Player Visibility/Also much more crisp up close
-Disable Weapon Wheel Panel (in-match on right)
-Early Players had a better chance at unlocking more armors/Raised Costs per each New Skin in Armory
-Tweaks on Rank Placement system (may have to use reset button first)
-Tweaks to Player Level system (you will no longer receive +3exp for CosmicAice shots/revamped balancing per lvl.up)
-Reset button will be removed next week (make sure to get out of low initial placements if currently stuck there)
-Accidental Double-clicking out of Game Client fixed (confirmation Exit window)
-Inverted Controller Cursor for Main Menu/Armory fixed (or find settings in Controls tab)
-Correct Aim Assist tier during Placement Matches
-Smarter Matchmaking Map Selection (better at cycling through maps, rather than playing same maps twice in a row)
-Guns Disappearing for first spawn occasionally after warmup fixed
-Occasional Crash of Currency Display fixed
-Counter for Daily Challenges fixed
-Leaderboards fixed
-Story fixed
-Menu Scrolling fixed
-...Weapon Lock...fixed!!!!
Upcoming:
Objective Modes enabled
Major Performance Optimization
