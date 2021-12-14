 Skip to content

KovaaK's update for 14 December 2021

KovaaK's 2.8.0 Release - NVIDIA System Latency Challenge

As part of our continued partnership with NVIDIA, we are super excited to announce the latest two Experiments: Latency Frenzy and Latency Flicking. To celebrate, we are running a very special event:

  • KovaaK’s is available for free for a week. 100% out of Beta!
  • Check out the NVIDIA Experiments mode and feel the difference latency makes in your aiming!
  • Each experiment features a “Top 10” board so you can see how your score charts against top players and well-known gamers and creators.
  • Post your score and get a chance to win some seriously awesome gear, including a shiny new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.
  • If you enjoy your time in our software, consider taking advantage of the very special sale we are running.

More info on the Challenge here: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/system-latency-challenge

GLHF!

As always, we wouldn't be here without you, so please send us your feedback and ideas - find us @KovaaKs and on our Discord. Thanks for your support and more great stuff coming soon!

