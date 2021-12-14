KovaaK's 2.8.0 Release - NVIDIA System Latency Challenge

As part of our continued partnership with NVIDIA, we are super excited to announce the latest two Experiments: Latency Frenzy and Latency Flicking. To celebrate, we are running a very special event:

KovaaK’s is available for free for a week. 100% out of Beta!

Check out the NVIDIA Experiments mode and feel the difference latency makes in your aiming!

Each experiment features a “Top 10” board so you can see how your score charts against top players and well-known gamers and creators.

Post your score and get a chance to win some seriously awesome gear, including a shiny new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

If you enjoy your time in our software, consider taking advantage of the very special sale we are running.

More info on the Challenge here: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/system-latency-challenge

GLHF!

As always, we wouldn't be here without you, so please send us your feedback and ideas - find us @KovaaKs and on our Discord. Thanks for your support and more great stuff coming soon!