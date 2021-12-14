KovaaK's 2.8.0 Release - NVIDIA System Latency Challenge

As part of our continued partnership with NVIDIA, we are super excited to announce the latest two Experiments: Latency Frenzy and Latency Flicking. To celebrate, we are running a very special event:
- KovaaK’s is available for free for a week. 100% out of Beta!
- Check out the NVIDIA Experiments mode and feel the difference latency makes in your aiming!
- Each experiment features a “Top 10” board so you can see how your score charts against top players and well-known gamers and creators.
- Post your score and get a chance to win some seriously awesome gear, including a shiny new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.
- If you enjoy your time in our software, consider taking advantage of the very special sale we are running.
More info on the Challenge here: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/system-latency-challenge
GLHF!
