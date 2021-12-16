Patch Notes - December 16, 2021

Hello user!
In its madness to conquer the world the Glitch has deployed a new patch and ventures into new lands!
Improvements:
- Added Japanese language
- Added Korean language
Good non game everyone!
Changed files in this update