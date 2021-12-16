 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension update for 16 December 2021

Patch Notes - December 16, 2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7864123 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello user!

In its madness to conquer the world the Glitch has deployed a new patch and ventures into new lands!

Improvements:
  • Added Japanese language
  • Added Korean language

Good non game everyone!

Changed files in this update

There is no game : Wrong dimension Windows Depot 1240211
  • Loading history…
There is no game : Wrong dimension macOS Depot 1240212
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.