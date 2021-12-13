Patch: Difficulty settings added, save system revorked

- Difficulty settings added
- Mirrors now allow multiple saves
- Mercenaries now can pick up items and heal out of combat
- Unity engine updated: from v. 2019.4.2f1 to v. 2019.4.33f1
- Duddy moves to the H.U.B. after you encounter him for the first time
- The discount rune doesn’t increase prices anymore
- Incorrect item types fixed
- Almadhoun now sells healing items
- Organs now require 5 times less essence to craft
- Herald’s health after an organ is broken increased from 50% to 100%
- Colliders fixed
- Lutenland chests and rewards display fixed
- The strength of the vignette effect decreased to 10%
- NPC names fixed (before engaging in dialogue)
- Multiple typos and localization errors fixed
Please, update the game via Steam.
Changed files in this update