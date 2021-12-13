 Skip to content

Undungeon update for 13 December 2021

Patch: Difficulty settings added, save system revorked

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Difficulty settings added
  • Mirrors now allow multiple saves
  • Mercenaries now can pick up items and heal out of combat
  • Unity engine updated: from v. 2019.4.2f1 to v. 2019.4.33f1
  • Duddy moves to the H.U.B. after you encounter him for the first time
  • The discount rune doesn’t increase prices anymore
  • Incorrect item types fixed
  • Almadhoun now sells healing items
  • Organs now require 5 times less essence to craft
  • Herald’s health after an organ is broken increased from 50% to 100%
  • Colliders fixed
  • Lutenland chests and rewards display fixed
  • The strength of the vignette effect decreased to 10%
  • NPC names fixed (before engaging in dialogue)
  • Multiple typos and localization errors fixed

Please, update the game via Steam.

