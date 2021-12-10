 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Voxel Tycoon update for 10 December 2021

Update 0.87.0.3 beta

Share · View all patches · Build 7863609 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

— Reworked how vehicles are sent for replacement so please try to break it again, we believe in you!

— Replacement should now happen even faster and in a more reliable fashion

— Wrecked vehicles no longer count as pending replacement

— Disabled editing of already added replacements

— Vehicles stuck in very long traffic jams will not block replacement flow completely

— Cars and trains are now sent for replacement independently

— Modern vehicles no longer can be replaced in old depots

— Disabled vehicles horn while passing through a depot in the free roam mode

— Fixed rare case when train pathfinder ignores a one-way signal and then the train blocks the way at the signal

— Fixed vehicle replacement window cards flashing

— Updated translations

Changed depots in nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 7863609
Voxel Tycoon Windows Depot 732051
Voxel Tycoon Mac Depot 732052
Voxel Tycoon Linux Depot 732053
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.