— Reworked how vehicles are sent for replacement so please try to break it again, we believe in you!
— Replacement should now happen even faster and in a more reliable fashion
— Wrecked vehicles no longer count as pending replacement
— Disabled editing of already added replacements
— Vehicles stuck in very long traffic jams will not block replacement flow completely
— Cars and trains are now sent for replacement independently
— Modern vehicles no longer can be replaced in old depots
— Disabled vehicles horn while passing through a depot in the free roam mode
— Fixed rare case when train pathfinder ignores a one-way signal and then the train blocks the way at the signal
— Fixed vehicle replacement window cards flashing
— Updated translations
Voxel Tycoon update for 10 December 2021
Update 0.87.0.3 beta
Changed depots in nightly branch