Rhythm of the Universe: Ionia update for 10 December 2021

User Feedback Update

Build 7863599 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added In-game options, including a smooth locomotion toggle, input, audio, and more
  • Added a scene skip feature (experimental)
  • Added height adjustment slider to the in-game menu
  • Removed red X from non-locomotion areas when using teleport
  • customized color and transparency of teleport arch
  • Expanded the first room in Ionia to include secret hallways
  • Interactive astroids added to the dream sequence, Myth of Pan
  • The difficulty of the Tablet Puzzle has increased
  • Finding Slug Fruit to feed the Ocarina is redesigned to extend exploration

Shout out to everyone on our Discord and feedback from reviews for helping make Ionia even better. Many more features and expansion of gameplay are on the way!

