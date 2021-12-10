User Feedback Update

- Added In-game options, including a smooth locomotion toggle, input, audio, and more
- Added a scene skip feature (experimental)
- Added height adjustment slider to the in-game menu
- Removed red X from non-locomotion areas when using teleport
- customized color and transparency of teleport arch
- Expanded the first room in Ionia to include secret hallways
- Interactive astroids added to the dream sequence, Myth of Pan
- The difficulty of the Tablet Puzzle has increased
- Finding Slug Fruit to feed the Ocarina is redesigned to extend exploration
Shout out to everyone on our Discord and feedback from reviews for helping make Ionia even better. Many more features and expansion of gameplay are on the way!
Changed files in this update