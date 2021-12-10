 Skip to content

Landlord's Super update for 10 December 2021

InDev Patch Notes 0.05.11

Last edited by Wendy

InDev patch notes 0.05.11

Fixed incorrect icon showing for a Paint Brush tool tip

Optimisation work on Shingles and Bricks

Player input should now be locked during eye closing transitions

Fixed issue where players could order site demolition without the required funds

Added Site Tiling Service to the Mitchell Catalogue

Adjusted AI Driving line to try and stop Winston crashing into the wall

Fixed Tall (0.6m) Traditional Window frame issue

Fixed Tall (0.6m) Traditional screw issue

Potentially fixed code that wasn’t firing for “slimming down” colliders on plasterboard, SHOULD mean plasterboard placement issues no longer pop up

