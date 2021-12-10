InDev patch notes 0.05.11
Fixed incorrect icon showing for a Paint Brush tool tip
Optimisation work on Shingles and Bricks
Player input should now be locked during eye closing transitions
Fixed issue where players could order site demolition without the required funds
Added Site Tiling Service to the Mitchell Catalogue
Adjusted AI Driving line to try and stop Winston crashing into the wall
Fixed Tall (0.6m) Traditional Window frame issue
Fixed Tall (0.6m) Traditional screw issue
Potentially fixed code that wasn’t firing for “slimming down” colliders on plasterboard, SHOULD mean plasterboard placement issues no longer pop up
Cheers,
Greg
