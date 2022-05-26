Out There: Oceans of Time is OUT NOW!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It's finally here! Out There: Oceans of Time has launched and you can commence your journey in T-Minus 3...2...1...

We thank everyone for their patience and support on getting Out There: Oceans of Time, out there! This has been a long journey but we couldn't have done it without you and we are excited to see you get involved in our communities on Twitter, Discord and Steam!

If the standard edition isn't enough, allow us to present the CELESTIAL EDITION - which comes with two exclusive skins (the Celestial Suit for Commander Nyx, and the Celestial Livery for your Vanguard ship), an exclusive Wallpaper Pack, AND the original soundtrack by Siddhartha Barnhoorn award-winning composer (also available on iTunes, Bandcamp and Spotify)

About Out There: Oceans of Time

As the successor to the award-winning Out There, Oceans of Time blends roguelike, resource management and interactive fiction for a space survival epic where death is one wrong decision away. As Commander Nyx, you’ll explore a vast galaxy that is different every time you play, as you search for the Archon; a cosmic villain set on dominating the civilisations of the galaxy.

“Out There: Oceans Of Time might be the next great space RPG.”

Gfinity

“Overall, the visuals took an overhaul, almost on par with an AAA game.”

Turn-based Lovers

“I think it’s a real gem that’s worth keeping an eye on. Mi-Clos is clearly passionate about the sci-fi genre, and it shows in Oceans Of Time‘s gorgeous universe.”

NME

With love from Mi-Clos and Modern Wolf.

