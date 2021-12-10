 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Unsafe update for 10 December 2021

Update Notes 10/12

Share · View all patches · Build 7863362 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! We just pushed an update that includes a lot of Quality of life changes, a bunch of fixes and some work in progress changes. Here's a list of changes:

  • Fixed an issue that caused the game to not start when inviting people to the lobby.
  • Fixed an issue that caused players to not be able to revive.
  • Visual upgrade of some ground-floor rooms.
  • Added in-game hints/tips for some mechanics of the game.
  • Added an intro sequence with some lore
  • Added visual indication of important objective completion.
  • Made the lighting a bit more moody and dark, especially in long corridors.
  • Other fixes

Thank you for all the reports and your understanding, especially in our discord server! More fixes will be rolled out frequently!

OnSkull Games

Changed files in this update

Unsafe Content Depot 1756161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.