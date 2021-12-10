Update Notes 10/12

Hello everyone! We just pushed an update that includes a lot of Quality of life changes, a bunch of fixes and some work in progress changes. Here's a list of changes:
- Fixed an issue that caused the game to not start when inviting people to the lobby.
- Fixed an issue that caused players to not be able to revive.
- Visual upgrade of some ground-floor rooms.
- Added in-game hints/tips for some mechanics of the game.
- Added an intro sequence with some lore
- Added visual indication of important objective completion.
- Made the lighting a bit more moody and dark, especially in long corridors.
- Other fixes
Thank you for all the reports and your understanding, especially in our discord server! More fixes will be rolled out frequently!
OnSkull Games
Changed files in this update