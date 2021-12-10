 Skip to content

Stellar Warfare update for 10 December 2021

Building placement improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 7863215 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Alt + left mousebutton click = center the camera on an object in 3D space. Using that feature building construction now works as follows:

  • When you alt-click on a building or asteroid in 3D the camera jumps to it. If you then click on a building to place then it will place it at the same height.
  • When you try to place a new building it will try to place it at the same height as the last building you placed. With exception of alt-clicking beforehand.
  • Buildings you place are now being hit-checked on a certain height below the camera rather than 0 height ('ground height'). This makes placing buildings really high up or very far down way easier.

Changed files in this update

Stellar Warfare content Depot 1113031
