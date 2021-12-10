Building placement improvements

Alt + left mousebutton click = center the camera on an object in 3D space. Using that feature building construction now works as follows:
- When you alt-click on a building or asteroid in 3D the camera jumps to it. If you then click on a building to place then it will place it at the same height.
- When you try to place a new building it will try to place it at the same height as the last building you placed. With exception of alt-clicking beforehand.
- Buildings you place are now being hit-checked on a certain height below the camera rather than 0 height ('ground height'). This makes placing buildings really high up or very far down way easier.
Changed files in this update