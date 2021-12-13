FPV.SkyDive v1.1.5 Update

Orqa presents the new simulator update v1.1.5!
The update includes additional game improvements and bug fixes:
- Fixed the joystick bug related to calibration memory which caused each new joystick to become decalibrated once connected
- Fixed lighting on certain maps
- Automatic calibration of the Dualshock controller without the need for manual calibration
- Texture and file size optimization
Keep on following us and review us with a postive review.
We would like to thank everyone for valuable feedback and support, keep on going. Our goal is to constantly improve the gameplay and physics of the Simulator by working closely with the community. We strongly encourage everyone to leave your comments, ideas and suggestions in our [url=https://discord.gg/5qVjqhgbjK]discord channel.
Stay safe and fly high!
