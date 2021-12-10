SCUM - Hotfix 0.6.16.41064

Another hotfix, so many hotfixes that you can't really complain you are cold this winter. Check it out!
- Fixed the issue where the render resolution would be set at 10 for some users.
- Fixed the bug where lights on vehicles would turn off after you exit the vehicle.
- Fixed the bug where suicide puppet would continue laughing and beeping after he was killed and detonated.
- Fixed the issue where the motion sensor detonator and laser detonator wasn't possible to be placed on mines.
- Fixed the issue with lockpicking where on initiating the lockpicking it would cause the screen to go dark and cause lock to be invisible when inside the lockpicking minigame.
- Fixed the bug where initiating eat or eat all options would make the item disappear completely. - If you're still having issue with this, please try deleting your local SaveFiles folder.
