No Rage Quit Dude update for 10 December 2021

New Update

Build 7862790 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

Character Select menu is changed.

Added Camera zoom with mouse wheel.

Character rotation fixed.

Working Progress

New ability system with old and new characters

