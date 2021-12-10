 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Green Hell update for 10 December 2021

Patch V.2.1.7 Hotfix Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7862620 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Adventurers!

Hotfix Patch: V.2.1.7 is live now! We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

  • Leeches are hard to take off
  • White outline appears around the treeline on lower graphics settings

Changed files in this update

Green Hell - DATA Depot 815372
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.