Patch V.2.1.7 Hotfix Notes

Hey Adventurers!
Hotfix Patch: V.2.1.7 is live now! We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
- Leeches are hard to take off
- White outline appears around the treeline on lower graphics settings
Changed files in this update