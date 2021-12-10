 Skip to content

HALF DEAD 3 update for 10 December 2021

Big update #1 available now!

Big update #1 available now!

Share · View all patches · Build 7862564

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Big update already available!

What has been added to the game:

  • New traps
  • Bosses
  • Biomes
  • Rare rooms
  • Fatal rooms
  • Fixed interface bugs, adding button animations.
  • Fixed a rare bug with the inability to close the chat.
  • Added icons to the mini-map for the exit to another floor and the final exit.
  • Texture streaming optimization.

Please write your wishes and leave comments in the discussions!

Stay tuned for news and updates on the Half dead 3 game page.

Thank you all,

Room710Games team.

