Big update #1 available now!

Hello everyone!
Big update already available!
What has been added to the game:
- New traps
- Bosses
- Biomes
- Rare rooms
- Fatal rooms
- Fixed interface bugs, adding button animations.
- Fixed a rare bug with the inability to close the chat.
- Added icons to the mini-map for the exit to another floor and the final exit.
- Texture streaming optimization.
Please write your wishes and leave comments in the discussions!
Stay tuned for news and updates on the Half dead 3 game page.
Thank you all,
Room710Games team.
Changed files in this update