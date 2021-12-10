 Skip to content

First Feudal update for 10 December 2021

Update "Map Editor" (1.4) is already in beta

First Feudal update for 10 December 2021

Update "Map Editor" (1.4)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New features:

  • Map editor to create custom maps and share it with steam workshop. Map pack from developers is already available in the game
  • We've reworked map generation: it became much faster, you can preview the map before launching a game and you can choose one of seven different terrain types
  • New "Aristocrat" origin: noble feudal lord who serves his suzerain to gain his loyalty, which can be traded to various useful things
  • New trade events affecting goods price
  • New building: Arrow Basket
  • Added crossplay between Steam and GOG game versions
  • Developer mode with additional functions. This mode can be enabled by creating a game with name "GodModeOn" and achievements will be disabled for this game

Full list of changes will be published upon release to default version

If you want switch version to Beta - press RMB on the First Feudal in the games library -> Properties -> Betas -> and select version "beta".

