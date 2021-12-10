Patch v1.1.3: Minor Bugfixes

Hey everyone,
This patch addresses some final more major issues that are shared across all platforms.
- Trash slot correctly disables when picking up items from equipment slots
- Numeric keys no longer swap both player's equipped item
- Dead players will no longer be swapped to during platforming sections
- Both players are brought back after a successful shrine segment
- P2 can now correctly pickup and use magic shards
- P2 badges are now serialised correctly and equipped on save launch
- Correct d6 entrance to allow for re-acquiring avarn's sword (for real this time)
- Prevent trashing untrashable items via right click
- Fixed a crash in multiplayer involving fortified soul
- Prevent DoT bombs from killing immortal objects, causing crashes
Going forward, we're focusing on PC centric issues as well as balancing updates. Thank you all for playing!
Changed files in this update