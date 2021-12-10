 Skip to content

Archvale update for 10 December 2021

Patch v1.1.3: Minor Bugfixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

This patch addresses some final more major issues that are shared across all platforms.

  • Trash slot correctly disables when picking up items from equipment slots
  • Numeric keys no longer swap both player's equipped item
  • Dead players will no longer be swapped to during platforming sections
  • Both players are brought back after a successful shrine segment
  • P2 can now correctly pickup and use magic shards
  • P2 badges are now serialised correctly and equipped on save launch
  • Correct d6 entrance to allow for re-acquiring avarn's sword (for real this time)
  • Prevent trashing untrashable items via right click
  • Fixed a crash in multiplayer involving fortified soul
  • Prevent DoT bombs from killing immortal objects, causing crashes

Going forward, we're focusing on PC centric issues as well as balancing updates. Thank you all for playing!

