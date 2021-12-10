 Skip to content

DemonsAreCrazy update for 10 December 2021

Dec 10th - Eve of Madness v.2

Dec 10th - Eve of Madness v.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our year's end PvP Arena is back! Now with special Soul Runes, so that you can use your 7th Satanic Skills! Our PvP Shop is also open. Along with a new background shader for the 7th Satanic Skills, don't forget to check them out, they are super cool! There's also a new display models for all the accessories as well as new Viking Helment and Jotunn Horn.

Happy long holliday to all. :D

Patch v7.50

  • Update and re-open Eve of Madness, (Accessible from Steve, reward 1 Pvp Coin for each 3 kills.)

  • Open new PVP Shop at Demon Slum. (Trade PvP Coins, beta version.)

  • Add new Accessory Red Horn to PvP Shop. (add 23% Fire, Earth, Thunder but reduce -13% Wind, Water, Ice.)

  • Add new Accessory Blue Horn to Pvp Shop. (add 23% Wind, Water, Ice but reduce -13% Fire, Earth, Thunder.)

  • Add new Accessory Viking Helmet (prevent death when hp is more then 13%.)

  • Add new Wiktor's 7th Satanoc Skill: Blood Ripper - Sacrifice LVL(40~60)% of current HP to deal STR(6~13) [dark] dmg to all enemies in front.

  • Add new Killjoy's 7th Satanoc Skill: Killer Strings - Continuously deals TAL(45~90) [wind]/[dark] dmg around KillJoy for 13s.

  • Add new Hermont's 7th Satanoc Skill: Plowing Blow - Deals STR(3~6) [ice][wind][water] dmg in a straight line and heal LVL(20~40)% of MHP.

  • Add new Hermont's 7th Satanoc Skill: Crushing Peak - Deals STR(2~4) + TAL(130~230) [ice][wind][earth] dmg in 23m area and stun on all enemies for 3s.

  • Update Iaron's Double Stun with new background shader.

  • Add FX to Mim's KillerScan.

  • Update all legendary accessories to display model when equips to all demons.

  • Remove all arena movies from game client, and move them to be loaded from internet.

  • Add new system to for multiple log-in attempts to help those who has bad internet connections.

