ZEE.END update for 10 December 2021

Alpha 211210 / Fractions

Alpha 211210 / Fractions

Share · View all patches · Build 7862298

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay changes:

- added two factions that will divide players into Hunters and Marauders

  • added ranks (from 1 to 5) and faction points
  • for killing zombies and people (including ZEE Corporation soldiers), points will change

  • added local currency

Map changes:

- added faction camps in the north of the map





  • there are merchants in them to whom you can sell and from whom you can buy almost any loot. To trade with some merchants you need a certain rank in the faction. Among the merchants there is one who buys gold bars, which you can make from gold nuggets, which are mined when you mine a stone.





Fixes:

  • sleeping bags did not spawn
  • increased fuel consumption of the car

/// after this update, previously saved games may not load or load with errors, it is recommended to start a new game

