Alpha 211210 / Fractions

Gameplay changes:
- added two factions that will divide players into Hunters and Marauders
- added ranks (from 1 to 5) and faction points
- for killing zombies and people (including ZEE Corporation soldiers), points will change
- added local currency
Map changes:
- added faction camps in the north of the map
- there are merchants in them to whom you can sell and from whom you can buy almost any loot. To trade with some merchants you need a certain rank in the faction. Among the merchants there is one who buys gold bars, which you can make from gold nuggets, which are mined when you mine a stone.
Fixes:
- sleeping bags did not spawn
- increased fuel consumption of the car
/// after this update, previously saved games may not load or load with errors, it is recommended to start a new game
Changed files in this update