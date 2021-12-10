Regular Update

Hi people!
We have a new update that enables you to play the game in a more flexible way. This will allow the players to escape or attack quicker. Now let's see the update in more detail:
You can now dodge when you are locked on. (It was an unlockable skill, now it is an initial skill)
Perfectly timed guard results with a counter/parry-like animation, which refills your stamina and knock all the enemies in your way. (Deals extremely low damage).
Main combos consume less stamina (close to 0) except "bow". Bow's main combos still consume a considerable amount of stamina.
We now have a mid-level boss (mini-boss) for the first level/map.
The enemy behavior is now more controlled. I tried to decrease the probability of the player ending up within crowded enemy circles, which caused the player to struggle with escape strategies and recover back into attack mode.
Better AI animation blends. Some transitions of enemy animations were too clunky and sharp (especially in the 3rd map). Now we have smoother transitions.
Changed the skin (texture material) of the mage enemy, who appears in the first level with fire coming through his hands.
Cheers!
