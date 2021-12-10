 Skip to content

Rise of Mavros update for 10 December 2021

Regular Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi people!

We have a new update that enables you to play the game in a more flexible way. This will allow the players to escape or attack quicker. Now let's see the update in more detail:

  • You can now dodge when you are locked on. (It was an unlockable skill, now it is an initial skill)

  • Perfectly timed guard results with a counter/parry-like animation, which refills your stamina and knock all the enemies in your way. (Deals extremely low damage).

  • Main combos consume less stamina (close to 0) except "bow". Bow's main combos still consume a considerable amount of stamina.

  • We now have a mid-level boss (mini-boss) for the first level/map.

  • The enemy behavior is now more controlled. I tried to decrease the probability of the player ending up within crowded enemy circles, which caused the player to struggle with escape strategies and recover back into attack mode.

  • Better AI animation blends. Some transitions of enemy animations were too clunky and sharp (especially in the 3rd map). Now we have smoother transitions.

  • Changed the skin (texture material) of the mage enemy, who appears in the first level with fire coming through his hands.

Cheers!

