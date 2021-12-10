 Skip to content

Sword of Paladin RE update for 10 December 2021

ver.2.0.4

Thank you for playing.

The following changes and corrections have been made.

Fixed a typo in the main story.

If you find any inaccuracies, please contact us at the following e-mail address.

paladinade2016@gmail.com

