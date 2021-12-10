 Skip to content

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles update for 10 December 2021

Space Race Chronicle Hot Fix 🔥

Last edited by Wendy

Thank you to our great community for helping us improve our game!

We have listened to all of your feedback, and fixed many bugs, below are the most notable ones:

  • Many holes in the level have been patched, no more falling under the map!
  • Fixed issue with players falling through elevators
  • Fixed issue with players in co-op being moved to the moon randomly
  • Doors with padlock should open properly after coming back from the moon
  • Fixed blue pip clouds not working properly
  • Fixed some minor localization issues
  • Fixed Collision on the moon base dome
  • Fixed mind control on small aliens
  • Seals, Goalie and bigger AI cannot be changed to alien anymore (using the alien goo item)
  • Fixed items being displayed in the wrong section in the inventory
  • Fixed many water points to act like water (splash and so on)
  • Fixed many locations to improve framerate

