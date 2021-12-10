Space Race Chronicle Hot Fix 🔥

Thank you to our great community for helping us improve our game!
We have listened to all of your feedback, and fixed many bugs, below are the most notable ones:
- Many holes in the level have been patched, no more falling under the map!
- Fixed issue with players falling through elevators
- Fixed issue with players in co-op being moved to the moon randomly
- Doors with padlock should open properly after coming back from the moon
- Fixed blue pip clouds not working properly
- Fixed some minor localization issues
- Fixed Collision on the moon base dome
- Fixed mind control on small aliens
- Seals, Goalie and bigger AI cannot be changed to alien anymore (using the alien goo item)
- Fixed items being displayed in the wrong section in the inventory
- Fixed many water points to act like water (splash and so on)
- Fixed many locations to improve framerate
Changed files in this update