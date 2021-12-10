Update 0.8.0

Features
- Added green bush.
- Added pink bush.
- Added tooltip to the top bar player count that shows a breakdown of what players are at your club and where they are on your course.
- Added practice net.
Improvements
- Updated fir tree.
- Added sound effects for opening and closing hole.
- Updated prop painting to paint when mouse button is held down.
- Added a new tooltip anchor mode so tooltips on the top of the screen look better.
- Added a tooltip for the calendar which shows you the next group to turn up.
- Made the game start date the current date and the start time to 1PM.
- The place prop tool faces new props towards you when you select them from the bottom bar.
Fixes
- Fixed handling of players not being able to navigate from the clubhouse to a hole.
- Fixed crash when creating a hole on new game with Pause On Load enabled.
- Fixed ball in cup for player who finished their round preventing height painting.
Changed files in this update