Golf Club Architect Playtest update for 10 December 2021

Update 0.8.0

Update 0.8.0 · Build 7861770 · Last edited 10 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

  • Added green bush.
  • Added pink bush.
  • Added tooltip to the top bar player count that shows a breakdown of what players are at your club and where they are on your course.
  • Added practice net.

Improvements

  • Updated fir tree.
  • Added sound effects for opening and closing hole.
  • Updated prop painting to paint when mouse button is held down.
  • Added a new tooltip anchor mode so tooltips on the top of the screen look better.
  • Added a tooltip for the calendar which shows you the next group to turn up.
  • Made the game start date the current date and the start time to 1PM.
  • The place prop tool faces new props towards you when you select them from the bottom bar.

Fixes

  • Fixed handling of players not being able to navigate from the clubhouse to a hole.
  • Fixed crash when creating a hole on new game with Pause On Load enabled.
  • Fixed ball in cup for player who finished their round preventing height painting.

