Patch v0.12 - Friends List, Interactive World Map and Fast Travel

Friends list:
- Add players to your friends list to enable them to build, demolish and stay (shared Town banners, marketplaces, stockpiles, bed count) in your castle. Only owners can demolish the town banner.
Interactive World Map:
- The world map will display current location, friends, castles in map, their owners and the date of when it is built.
Fast Travel:
- Fast Travel to different towns using a Caravan.
Changes:
- Completing the first quest will unlock the second and third quests, meaning that founding a town becomes optional.
- Decreased movement speed due to the availability of Fast Travel.
- Added back Idle command.
- Shifted town loading messages to notifications to prevent message spam.
- Increased costs of building parts and furniture.
- Adjusted the Double Royal beds model to not go through the ceiling from below.
- The towns that are nearer to you will load first followed by the rest.
- Adjusted volume of tilling sounds and volume of sounds based on distance.
Changed files in this update