Patch Notes e1.6.5

e1.6.5
Latest Changes:
Singleplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred when inviting a party that was involved in a siege to an army.
- Fixed a crash that occurred if the player party consisted of companions alone.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when making peace through a kingdom decision while in an encounter.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when a companion fought in a common area.
- Fixed a crash that occurred while generating the "Scout Enemy Garrison" quest.
- Fixed a crash that occurred due to corrupt issue data when settlement ownership changed.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when transferring prisoners.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that prevented emissaries from gaining charm experience after relation gain.
- Fixed a bug that allowed the player to assign fugitive and recently released heroes as governors.
Changes
- Chinese language updates.
Previous Beta Hotfixes:
24/11/21
Singleplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred when joining a battle.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when loading a save game that was created just before an alley fight.
- Fixed a crash related to the lowest graphics settings preset.
- Fixed a crash related to issue generation that occurred upon load.
Fixes
- Fixed a DLSS issue that caused the screen to be partially rendered.
- Fixed a menu bug with the tournament prize reroll.
Changes
- A 15 days cooldown was added for tournaments in the same city.
- Regular tournament prize values are scaled according to the number of nobles that participated in the tournament.
Modding
- Tournament participants and prizes are now moddable.
12/11/21
Singleplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred if the player navigated between the encyclopedia pages quickly.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused the finance panel in the clan management screen to block the party member selection.
Initial Beta Changelog:
Singleplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred when talking to a newly assigned governor.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when attempting to give a clan role to a governor.
- Fixed a crash that occurred due to education notifications popping up endlessly.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when becoming a vassal for the first time.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when donating troops to a garrison.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when the quest giver lost control of the quest settlement during the "Revenue Farming" quest.
- Fixed a crash that occurred upon being taken prisoner while trying to sneak into a settlement during the "Gang Needs Recruits" quest.
Performance
- Optimised the function that selects a random element from a list.
- Optimised the function that calculates ideal garrison strength.
- Optimised the function that calculates the score for a party's target behaviour.
- Fixed numerous spike issues that occurred with menus and transitions.
- Minor improvements to combat missions.
- Minor improvements to the campaign map.
Save & Load
- Fixed a bug that reset the hideout progress bar after loading a save file.
- Fixed some save and load inconsistencies.
Localisation
- German, Chinese & Turkish localisation improvements.
- Minor text fixes and updates.
Art
- Added 1 Aserai crown.
- Added 2 Battanian armours (Battanian Long Tartan, Battanian Kilt over Tartan Trousers).
- Visual improvements to troop portraits.
- Added ballista cover models.
- Added ballista covers to some Empire and Aserai scenes.
- Civilian agents will no longer spawn in castle scenes.
- Improvements to the Sturgia level 3 castle gatehouse prefab.
- Fixed a bug with the Sturgia level 3 castle broken walls.
- Fixed a bug that caused slower speeds when descending stairs.
- Fixed a bug that created an invisible fence in some Sturgia villages.
- Fixed a bug that caused equipment to disappear inside the training ground arenas.
- Fixed a few incorrect barriers in the Empire level 2 keep battle scene.
- Minor fixes to Empire and Aserai castle siege scenes.
UI
Changes
-
Party role assignment improvements:
- All roles and members are now shown separately.
- The automatic assignment of party leaders to open roles within their party is now reflected in the UI.
-
The stack amount is now shown while crafting javelins in the crafting screen.
-
Added world map notifications that trigger when the player loses a trait.
-
Added pregnant icons to the encyclopedia and the clan page.
-
Hovering over names in conversations now opens a tooltip that includes the character's relation score with the player.
-
Added available quest names to character tooltips.
-
Encyclopedia next and previous pages are now navigable with the 'Q' and 'E' keys.
-
The scoreboard can now be closed with the 'Enter' key when the mission is over.
-
Added an option to disable the target lock feature.
-
Changed the map selection on the custom battle screen to a dropdown menu.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that allowed the manage army window to be opened when it shouldn't have been possible.
- Fixed a bug that allowed some unequipable items to be equipped.
- Fixed a bug that prevented some lords from appearing in the siege encounter overlay.
- Fixed a bug that caused the unsaved and unapplicable changes warnings to remain unlocalised.
- Fixed a bug that caused mobile party trackers to have no banner visuals.
- Fixed a bug that caused the movement tutorial to show up in unrelated missions.
- Fixed a bug that caused the "Recruit All" button to show the wrong keybind for gamepads.
- Fixed a bug that caused an invalid food consumption value to be shown on the encounter overlay.
- Fixed a bug that caused the photo mode exit key to show the wrong text.
- Fixed a bug that caused the "Game Tips" navigation buttons to be enabled even if there was only one tip to show.
- Fixed a bug that caused the equipment selection radial on gamepads to stay visible after the player died.
- Fixed a bug that caused tracked troops and prisoners to affect each others' lock status.
- Fixed a bug that caused the exclamation mark notification to show up on the quest log page button for no reason.
Battles and Sieges
- Added troop selection to keep battles.
- Fixed a bug that caused siege defenders to go to an incorrect defending position to meet the attacking ladders/towers in scenes with multiple offensive climbing spots.
- AI units no longer stop using siege machines when they receive damage.
Clan and Party
- Siblings will no longer be given the same name.
- Fixed a bug that caused lords to get stuck in a companion's party.
- Fixed a party role assignment bug.
Armies
- Parties that haven’t yet linked up with the army will no longer affect cohesion change.
Kingdoms and Diplomacy
- Players can now create a kingdom through dialogue with governors.
- Fixed a bug that allowed imprisoned NPCs to be able to marry each other.
- Fixed a bug that caused extremely high tributes to be paid when making peace.
Economy and Trade
- Caravans are now transferred to the heir when the player character dies.
- Fixed a bug that caused nobles to give away their prisoners for free in barters.
- Fixed a bug that caused caravans to target settlements that were under siege at the time.
Crafting
- Fixed a bug that prevented the crafting order relation effect from the 'Experienced Smith' perk from working when the order had been completed with a companion.
- Fixed a bug that allowed hidden crafting pieces to be unlocked (they are there for save compatibility only).
Settlement Actions (Town, Village, Castle and Hideout)
-
Tournament Changes:
- Tournaments are now auto-simulated after 15 days without player interaction.
- The tournament winner will receive an elite reward (a reward that costs 5000 denars) if there are 4 or more nobles in the tournament (player included). The value of the reward scales with the number of nobles that participate in the tournament. If there are less than 4 nobles in the tournament, the winner will receive a random regular reward which costs between 1600 and 5000 denars.
- If the winner is the player character or a clan member who is in the main party, the tournament prize will appear in the player's inventory. Otherwise, the value of the prize in denars will be given to the winner's clan.
- Non-hero troop distribution has been changed to around 40% Tier 3 troops, 40% Tier 4 troops and 20% Tier 5 troops in both tournaments and practice fights. If there aren’t enough troops to hold this condition in the garrison, the remaining slots are filled with random Tier 3-5 troops.
- Updated the tournament game menu text.
-
Fixed a bug that prevented relation increase with a settlement owner when donating prisoners.
-
Fixed a bug that prevented garrisons from increasing despite showing +X change per day in the tooltip.
Quests & Issues
- Added a campaign.cancel_quest console command which can cancel quests.
- Changed some quest related conversation dialogues to map conversations instead of mission conversations.
- The "Scout Enemy Garrison" quest will no longer target settlements that are far away.
- The "Fencing Stolen Goods" quest will now succeed if the player waits in the quest settlement until the quest times out.
- Changed some variables in the "Art of the Trade" quest (making profits from it will now be easier).
- Notables that the player character gains or loses relation with in the "Revenue Farming" quest will now remember the player character.
- The target settlement in the "Prodigal Son" quest is now being tracked on the map.
- Text improvements to the "Gang Needs Recruits" and "Lord Wants Rival Captured" quests.
- Fixed a bug that caused the bandit party to wait near the settlement gate in the "Caravan Ambush" quest.
- Fixed a bug that prevented relations from decreasing when the "Army Needs Supply" quest failed.
- Fixed a bug that caused the companion that was resolving an issue to disappear if the quest giver had died.
- Fixed a bug that timed out the "Eliminate Kingdom" quest.
- Fixed a bug that caused Arzagos and Istiana to be moved to the keep after kingdom creation.
- Increased the chance of capturing prisoners in the fight with raiders during the tutorial.
- Fixed a bug that caused the player to spawn as a spectator if they retreated and tried to enter the battle again in the fight with raiders during the tutorial.
Conversations & Encounters
- Added additional lines for surrender demands and comments from NPCs that had participated in tournaments with the player.
- Fixed a bug that caused the kingdom creation dialogue option to appear even though the player had already created a kingdom.
- Fixed minor errors in dialogues.
Other
- Ira is now shorter and has a slightly smaller build.
- Musicians in taverns no longer have the same faces.
- Fixed a bug that caused the player's stash to be cleared.
- Fixed a bug related to calculating troop upgrade targets for mercenaries.
Multiplayer
Map Related
-
Echerion
- Adjusted 3 of the respawn positions (made the seaside's team timing advantage smaller for reaching the B flag).
- Fixed physics problems with some ramps.
- Adjusted lighting and added new details.
- Improved performance by disabling hundreds of unused light probes and by removing some distant flora.
- Learn more here!
-
Xauna
- Added a new wall/obstacle at the C flag.
- Adjusted the middle pit fence, making it easier to shoot through.
- Fixed physics problems with some ramps.
- Improved performance by disabling hundreds of unused light probes and by removing some distant flora.
- Learn more here!
-
Ayzar Stronghold
- Heavily adjusted attacker and defender spawns in the end phase.
- Added new ballista positions.
- Adjusted lighting and added new details.
- Fixed some broken stairs.
- Learn more here!
UI
Changes
- Added progressive badges for individual game mode kills and wins, hours played, and levels gained.
- Improved the display of teammates' equipment by showing their equipment over their characters in the class selection screen.
- Added two new options, "Enable Generic Avatars" and "Enable Generic Names" which replaces usernames and avatars with generic names and avatars.
- Made changes to ensure that secondary team colours are more consistent.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused the clan matches button to be visible when clan matches were disabled.
- Fixed a bug that prevented scoreboard player avatars from being shown in duel mode.
- Fixed a bug that prevented team selection from working during class selection.
- Fixed a bug that caused player equipment to not update correctly in duels.
Both
UI
Changes
- Added tab navigation to the options screen with Q and E keys.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused tooltips to stay visible on-screen.
- Fixed a bug that caused the cursor to be visible while a video was playing (splash screen, campaign intro).
Performance
- Improved multi-core CPU usage.
- Improved performance of the on-demand animation loading system.
Combat
- Increased the tendency of cavalry agents to couch lance.
- Fixed a bug related to cavalry agents' aiming system that caused agents to aim at the wrong position.
- Fixed a bug that was causing units in a shield wall formation to move their shields up and down constantly.
- Fixed a bug that caused ranged units to switch to melee mode whenever they were placed near castle gates.
- Fixed a bug that prevented certain weapon types from being wielded on spawn.
Other
- Fixed a bug that caused the rotation of siege engines to revert to their default after being destroyed.
Modding
- For further explanation and additional information on the modding changes check the following thread: e1.6.5 Modding Adjustments.
- MapConversationTableau's atmosphere selection is now moddable. Modders can change the SandBoxViewSubModule.MapConversationDataProvider with SetMapConversationDataProvider and set their own custom atmospheres.
- Modders can now add and remove additional Vec3 targets to mission namemarkers with AddGenericMarker and RemoveGenericMarker.
- Encyclopedia Home page tabs (settlements, clans, kingdoms etc.) are now moddable.
- The code that awards charm XP was moved from ChangeRelationAction.ApplyInternal to CharacterRelationCampaignBehavior.
- Fixed an issue with modder-created WeaponUsageData instances not being included in the crafting templates.
- Whether or not a hero can give out volunteers can now be changed with newly added VolunteerProductionModel.CanHaveRecruits.
- Added OnAfterSessionStart event.
- Removed characterobjects of removed heroes.
- Errors with XMLs will now show an error with the faulty line and details (also in e1.6.4 latest changes).
- Ensured that the HostileRelationship tag works.
- Fixed some layers not being rendered on newly created terrains.
- Fixed major memory leaks that occurred on every terrain edit operation.
