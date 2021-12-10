 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Escape The Pacific update for 10 December 2021

Alpha 58.E1 - Hotfix 2

Share · View all patches · Build 7861635 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

A new Hotfix (1) for Alpha 58.E2 (experimental) is now available!

Bug Fixes:

  1. Fixed: Sometimes the killed Seagulls (the not attacking ones) spawn not correctly functioning Dead Seagull model
  2. Fixed: Not possible to kill Seagulls with Knife
  3. Fixed: Not possible to easily walk up the Ramps
  4. Fixed: Not displayed Wet status for Fire Sticks
  5. Fixed: Sometimes not correct saving of the burning state of Oil Lantern hanging on Wall Lantern Holder

We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Best regards,

G4GTeam.

Changed depots in testing_u20 branch

View more data in app history for build 7861635
Lost in Pacific Content Depot 655291
Lost in Pacific Depot - Upload/Download/Run Test Depot 655299
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.