Alpha 58.E1 - Hotfix 2

Hello everyone,
A new Hotfix (1) for Alpha 58.E2 (experimental) is now available!
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed: Sometimes the killed Seagulls (the not attacking ones) spawn not correctly functioning Dead Seagull model
- Fixed: Not possible to kill Seagulls with Knife
- Fixed: Not possible to easily walk up the Ramps
- Fixed: Not displayed Wet status for Fire Sticks
- Fixed: Sometimes not correct saving of the burning state of Oil Lantern hanging on Wall Lantern Holder
We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
Best regards,
G4GTeam.
Changed depots in testing_u20 branch